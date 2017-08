WATSONTOWN — Watsontown police are investigating an identity theft of a 45-year-old resident. Police say in June 2017, two unidentified females used the victim’s identity to open multiple credit cards at three stores. Transactions made were worth just over $1,900.

Police are attempting to identify the two females whose pictures are posted at WKOK.com. Anyone with information is asked to called Watsontown Police at 570-538-2772 or Union County Communications at 570-742-8771.