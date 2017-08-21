Watsontown police arrest man on multiple warrants

WATSONTOWN – Watsontown police have picked up a Northumberland County man on multiple arrest warrants. Officers say 39-year-old Paul McClintock II of Dewart was the passenger in a vehicle stopped for an equipment violation August 20 along East Eighth Street in Watsontown.

Police say they found 15 outstanding arrest warrants for among other things, failing to appear for sentencing and hearings. Others warrants were for failure to pay fines and court costs on several criminal cases. McClintock was brought to Snyder County Prison pending disposition of the warrants.