Watsontown police: An 11-year-old in trouble with the law

WATSONTOWN— A 11-year-old in Watsontown has been charged in juvenile court for assaulting a person and forcibly stealing a bike. The Watsontown Police tell WKOK the incident occurred Tuesday at the borough’s Community Park. The juvenile suspect allegedly assaulted another person and he also forcibly stole their bicycle.

The 11-year-old has been charged with a felony count of robbery, along with misdemeanor counts of theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property and a summary count of harassment. His case was sent to Northumberland County Juvenile court, his name is not being disclosed because of his age.