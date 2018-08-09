Watsontown police: 19-year-old caught driving without a license

WATSONTOWN – An unlicensed, hit and run driver, was arrested in Watsontown recently.

Just before 11 p.m. Sunday (8/9), Watsontown Police say that 19-year-old Davaughn Frederick of New Columbia was cited for driving without a license, hit and run, and failure to notify police of an accident.

They say he was traveling on West Brimmer Avenue when he struck the side of the Nurse Helen Fairchild Memorial Bridge. Frederick’s 16-year-old passenger was also cited for permitting Frederick to drive the car without a license.