MONTOURSVILLE — A Watsontown man who was critically injured in a crash on Friday in Lycoming County is recovering. A nursing supervisor at Geisinger Medical Center tells us 22-year-old Colby Kiger was upgraded from critical condition to fair condition.

Kiger was traveling west on Interstate 180 in Fairfield Township around 2:30 p.m. when he lost control of his vehicle and struck a tree. (Ali Stevens)