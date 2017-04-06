Watsontown man makes bomb threat to get out of work

DANVILLE — State police say a Watsontown man was having a bad day at work and wanted to go home early, so he left a bomb threat on a note in a bathroom. 22-year-old Damian Delsite has been charged with terroristic threats and disorderly conduct for the incident on January 10.

Delsite was identified as the suspect through an investigation and during an interview, admitted to state police that he wrote the note and placed it in a bathroom. Once the note was discovered by another employee, the business in Limestone Township, Montour County was evacuated and state police responded. Delsite was arraigned on Wednesday and released on bail. (Ali Stevens)