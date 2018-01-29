Watsontown man arrested for assault and racial slurs

WATSONTOWN— A Watsontown man faces multiple charges after assaulting a woman in the borough Monday. Watsontown police say they arrested 63-year-old Rodger Coup after he was involved in an assault on Pool Street.

Police found Coup pushing and shoving a 27-year-old female as well as using racial slurs. Coup became combative with police and was immediately arrested.

Coup will be charged with ethnic intimidation, resisting arrest and other law enforcement, harassment, and disorderly conduct. Coup was also wanted on an outstanding felony warrant by the Milton Police department. He was arraigned today in front of Magisterial District Judge Mike Toomey.