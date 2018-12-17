Watsontown Domestic Incident Turns Violent, Involves Gun

WATSONTOWN – Police say a dispute turned violent with a gun threat in Watsontown last week. Watsontown officers say the incident occurred December 12 when 40-year-old John Maxwell II of Watsontown physically assaulted the victim and also made threats involving a firearm. Officers say Maxwell was arrested the next day.

Maxwell is charged with making terroristic threats, simple assault, possessing instruments of crime and harassment. He was committed to Northumberland County Prison and arraigned by District Judge Michael Diehl who set bail at $40,000.