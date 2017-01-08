Water rescue called to bridge in Columbia County

BLOOMSBURG – State police say crews responded to the Mifflinville Bridge in Columbia County on Friday afternoon after a man jumped into the Susquehanna River. State Police in Bloomsburg say an unidentified 51-year old man had parked his car along Interstate 80 westbound on the bridge around 2:45 pm. Friday.

A passing officer stopped to assist the motorist and say that’s when they say the man jumped off the bridge into the river. Police say the man survived the fall and swam to the nearest pier and crawled out of the water.

The unidentified man was taken to Geisinger Medical Center for treatment. The Bloomsburg Fire Company Water Rescue Unit also responded to the scene. (Sara Lauver)