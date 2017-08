LEWISBURG – The scheduled night work in Lewisburg on the water main on Route 15 southbound has been postponed. The work was set to begin on Monday night and would have e restricted southbound traffic on Route 15 to one lane for the overnight hours.

The work is postponed and PennDOT says they will release a new advisory when the work is rescheduled.

For all the up to the minute roa

dwork information in Pennsylvania you can check 511PA.com. (Christopher Elio)