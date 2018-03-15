Water main break caused by leak near business

SUNBURY – We now know the cause of a water main break that forced the closure of Reagan Street in Sunbury twice this week. Sunbury Municipal Authority General Manager Dan Ramer tells WKOK it was a leak from a line near Brush Industries. A new four-inch valve was installed that will help.

Reagan Street was closed for a good portion of the day Monday and Wednesday. PennDOT sent out notifications about the road closures. The street is open and Ramer says the work is done for now on Reagan Street in Sunbury.