Water boil advisory for section of Mahoning Twp

MAHONING TWP. – Residents in a part of Mahoning Township in Montour County will have to boil water for consumption until further notice. The Daily Item reports the water boil advisory was issued Sunday after a water main break occurred on Locust Lane near Wodenshire Lane around 1 a.m. Sunday.

The break led to loss of service and township street department workers spent all day and into the evening replacing a section of the main. Crews say a sample would be taken for testing today. If its deemed safe, the advisory will be lifted. If not, the advisory could stretch into Tuesday.

When the advisory is lifted, affected residents are advised to turn their water back on slowly to get the air out of the lines and run their sinks and tubs for a few minutes.