Water advisory after main break in Mifflinburg

MIFFLINBURG—A water main break Monday in Mifflinburg has led to a boil water advisory. Borough Manager Margaret Metzger tells WKOK that the Department of Environmental Protection requires 48 hours of bacteria free water to lift the boil water advisory.

A water main on Industrial Park Road broke Monday morning. Metzger says the break was large and drained the reservoir. That led to a shut down at the water plant to make repairs.

Mifflinburg Borough employees along with Dave Gutelius Excavating Inc. made repairs yesterday, and Metzger says Industrial Park Road is now open.

The water line was flushed and samples have been sent to the DEP. The Borough of Mifflinburg will notify residents when the water advisory is lifted.