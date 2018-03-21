Watch out for “Taxpayer Advocates” scam

SUNBURY – The Northumberland County District Attorney is warning residents about another tax scam that might sound legitimate. County DA Tony Matulewicz says there’s a new scam where residents receive a pre-recorded electronic message from a company called “Taxpayer Advocates.”

The person receiving the call is told a federal judgement/lien has been field against them in federal court. They are then advised to call an 800 number and the DA says the scam sounds authentic.

But when the DA called the number, a man who identified himself as John answered. When the DA identified himself as a law enforcement officer, the suspect refused to provide the physical street address or city/state location. The suspect also refused to provide any documentation to prove legitimacy of the company and became increasingly unprofessional and began using obscene language.

The DA reminds residents the IRS will never do the following:

Call to demand immediate payment nor call about taxes owed without first mailed you a bill

Demand you pay taxes without giving you the opportunity to question or appeal the amount they say you owe

Require you to use a specific payment method for your taxes, such as a prepaid debit card

Ask for credit or debit card numbers of the phone

Threaten to bring in local police or other law-enforcement groups to arrest you for not paying

You can see more of this list at WKOK.com.