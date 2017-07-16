Home
Watch out for phone scam in Shamokin Dam

WKOK Staff | |

SHAMOKIN DAM – Be on the lookout for another phone scam in the area. Shamokin Dam Police received a call from a borough resident concerning a Publishers Clearing House (PCH) scam. The resident reported he was contacted by phone by a person posing as a PCH representative.

 

The resident was told he was a grand prize winner. The scammer then told the resident to go to a Western Union and “wire” $490.00 to PCH. The resident then contacted police, suspecting a scam.

PCH informs anyone instructed to wire money should not do so. Police also remind residents to never give personal information over the phone to anyone you don’t know.

 

