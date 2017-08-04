Watch out for other street closures in Northumberland

NORTHUMBERLAND – As the Duke Street project continues, there have been some incidental road closures in Northumberland you’ll want to watch out for. This is part of the second phase of the project that’s started, affecting Front Street (Route 11 north).

Hanover Street was closed Wednesday, and Prince Street was closed Thursday. Additional closures are likely as the project progresses. PennDOT did issue warnings of intermittent closures while work was taking place. Motorists are again advised of these changing conditions.