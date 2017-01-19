Washingtonville man pleads guilty to aggravated assault

BLOOMSBURG — A man from Washingtonville has pleaded guilty to aggravated assault in Montour County Court. The Daily Item reports 25-year-old Drew Fisher pleaded guilty Wednesday and remains locked up in the Montour County jail.

State police say Fisher tried to hit a state constable with his vehicle while the constable was trying to take him into custody. Fisher reportedly slammed on the accelerator and drove directly at the constable with his vehicle. As part of the plea agreement, other charges against Fisher were dropped. He has not yet been sentenced. (Ali Stevens)