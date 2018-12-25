Washington crossing cancelled: AP PA Headlines, Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines 12/25/18

PITTSBURGH (AP) – The city of Pittsburgh became synonymous with tragedy in 2018, a year when the nation seemed to careen from one deadly horror to another. Yet in every calamity, there were people who showed their humanity, their selfless strength and their sense of duty amid the suffering. As the year draws to a close, Associated Press reporters on the front lines of some of the year’s heartbreaking stories offer up accounts of compassion and decency.

Rabbi Jeffrey Myers said no class in any seminary could have prepared anyone for the role he was thrust into. Myers was leading Shabbat services when gunfire erupted inside his Pittsburgh synagogue on Oct. 27. After helping others to safety, Myers turned back and raced up the stairs to a choir loft, where he called 911. Seven members of his Tree of Life congregation and four others in the building were killed.

As the Jewish community grieved, Myers took a leading role during public memorials and presided over seven funerals in the space of less than a week. “I really had two choices when it came down to how to respond,” Myers said. “One of them was … curl up with a bottle of scotch. The second choice was to act upon it. I chose to act upon it.” His response inspired Tree of Life congregants, including retired psychiatrist Joe Charny, 90.

WASHINGTON CROSSING, Pa. (AP) — The annual reenactment of George Washington’s daring 1776 crossing of the Delaware River on Christmas Day has once again been left high and dry. Organizers announced Monday that the river crossing portion of the reenactment will not take place due to high river conditions following recent rainfall.

The Washington Crossing Historic Park said on its website that “ceremonies and speeches will still occur.” Last year, high winds prompted cancellation of the annual reenactment, which draws thousands of people to the banks of the river in Washington Crossing, Pennsylvania, and Titusville, New Jersey. Boats ferried 2,400 soldiers, 200 horses and 18 cannons across the river during the original crossing. Washington’s troops marched 8 miles downriver before battling Hessian mercenaries in the streets of Trenton.

LOS ANGELES (AP) – LeBron James is sorry for posting a lyric that referenced “Jewish money.” The Los Angeles Lakers star says he simply got caught up in the music, thought the lyric was a “compliment” and offers “apologies, for sure.” The lyric comes from the song “ASMR” by rapper 21 Savage. James shared it over the weekend on his Instagram account, which has nearly 46 million followers.

The lyric says, “We been getting that Jewish money, Everything is Kosher.” James apologized on ESPN — “if I offended anyone.” He says he regularly posts lyrics and listens to “great music” in his car. He adds: “That was the byproduct of it. So I actually thought it was a compliment, and obviously it wasn’t through the lens of a lot of people.” Later the rapper tweeted his own apology . James’ posting was highlighted by Darren Rovell of The Action Network, a media company.

BOSTON (AP) — Kevin Spacey’s representative has not responded to a request for comment about the video Spacey posted following an announcement that he would be arraigned for sexual assault in two weeks. A Massachusetts prosecutor says Spacey is due in court Jan. 7 to face a charge of indecent assault and battery. Former news anchor Heather Unruh says Spacey put his hand down the pants of her then-18-year-old son and grabbed his genitals at a restaurant on the island of Nantucket in July 2016.

Spacey posted a video in character as Frank Underwood from “House of Cards” after staying off social media for more than a year. The character was killed off after Spacey was accused of other sexual misconduct. Spacey says in the video people have been waiting for him to confess and he won’t pay the price for the thing he didn’t do. It’s unclear if Spacey is referring to the charge. Spacey faces up to five years in prison if convicted.

COCOA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The waves of red in the waters off Florida’s Space Coast weren’t the dreaded red tide algae but rather hundreds of surfers dressed as Jolly Old St. Nick. Hundreds of surfers in Santa suits jumped on their boards off the beach in Cocoa Beach, Florida, on Monday in what has become an annual tradition.

Thousands of spectators cheered them on as part of a fundraiser for the Florida Surf Museum and also a charity for cancer patients. Organizers say about $40,000 was raised this year. Spectators on the beach dressed as elves, donned Santa hats, and wore Christmas sweaters. The surfing Santas have been riding the waves off Coach Beach on Christmas Eve for the past decade.

WKOK and WKOK.com sports schedule this week:

Friday, Shikellamy Football – Shikellamy at Central Columbia – 7:06 pm/7:30 pm

Saturday, Penn State basketball – UMBC at Penn State – 12:30 pm/1:00 pm

Sunday, NFL – Sunday Night Football – TBA – 7:30 pm.

UNDATED (AP) — Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster’s weekend began with a promise and ended with a regret. Despite a sore groin, Smith-Schuster pledged to play Sunday so as not to let down fantasy football owners competing in their league championships. His costly fumble in the fourth quarter at New Orleans might keep the Steelers out of postseason party. The Steelers play on our sister station 100.9 The Valley.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Nick Foles will get another shot to lead the Philadelphia Eagles to the playoffs. Coming off a record-setting performance in a 32-30 comeback win over Houston, Foles will start when the Eagles visit Washington in a must-win game Sunday. Coach Doug Pederson announced that Foles will remain under center, though it’s no surprise because Carson Wentz hasn’t been cleared to return from a back injury that has forced him to miss the last two games. The Eagles play on our sister station Eagle 107.

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Final Oakland 27 Denver 14

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Milwaukee at N-Y Knicks 12:00 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Houston 3:00 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston 5:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Golden State 8:00 p.m.

Portland at Utah 10:30 p.m.

