Was the herbicide used on the Riparian Buffer in Sunbury safe?

SUNBURY – Carol Parenzan was on WKOK’s Sunrise this week and she admits that the herbicide the Municipal Authority used on the Riparian Buffer on the Susquehanna River bank in Sunbury was totally legal, but she says there’s a bigger question, “Was it the right materials to use based on the current conditions, the current stresses on the Susquehanna River and out small mouth bass population?”

Parenzan sees the use of herbicide as unnecessary and chemical overkill, “We have become so dependent on using chemicals for everything that we do. The average person is exposed to 70,000 chemicals everyday. So, if there are ways we can eradicate in vases without using chemicals, we should explore that.”

The Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper is having their annual Sunrise, Sunset, Susquehanna Paddle & Play event this Saturday. It’s an afternoon of play at the Susquehanna State Park in Williamsport. There is music, education activities, fun on the river, kayaking and many other activities. More information on WKOK Sunrise at WKOK and www.middlesusquehannariverkeeper.org