Warrant says police test for blood at former Barbara Miller home

SUNBURY – More clues may have been found in the Barbara Miller case. The Daily Item reports a now unsealed search warrant for Miller’s former Sunbury home states police found suspected hair clumps. Police also used a forensic reagent to search for blood on the staircase leading to the basement.

Sunbury police requested a sealed search warrant back on August 9 from Senior Judge Harold Woelfel. Police did so after the visited Miller’s Sunbury home. Police said they didn’t feel the need to reseal the warrant for execution purposes.

Sunbury Police Chief Tim Miller and Corporal Travis Bremigen both believe potential evidence of the suspected homicide is located in the basement of the Sunbury home. They said it would then lead investigators to other locations within the residence, according to the warrant.