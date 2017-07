LEWISBURG—A Selinsgrove man wanted on multiple felony drug offenses was caught in Lewisburg today. The Daily Item reports 21-year-old Shaquan Unique Person was apprehended by the U.S. Marshal Service around 1 pm Wednesday in downtown Lewisburg.

Person was taken to Sunbury and arraigned on charges of fleeing from police after an incident on July 5 in Memorial Acres. Person was arraigned before District Judge Mike Diehl and was sent to Snyder County Prison on $75,000 cash bail.