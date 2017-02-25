Wanted person found during traffic stop

SHAMOKIN DAM – Officers discovered a wanted Cumberland County man following a routine traffic stop. Shamokin Dam police stopped 30-year-old Adam Swartz of Northumberland for having an expired inspection sticker Friday.

With proper identification, Swartz was found to wanted in Cumberland County on a bench warrant for failure to appear. After further investigation, officers discovered three syringes and a marijuana smoking pipe in the vehicle. He was taken into custody by Shamokin Dam police and delivered to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department. Swartz will be charged with several counts of drug paraphernalia and the traffic violation.