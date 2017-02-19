Wanted person arrested while attempting to purchase handgun

SHAMOKIN DAM – Shamokin Dam police caught a wanted person in the Valley after she attempted to purchase a firearm. Police arrested 22-year-old Yesenia Charriez Friday evening outside a gun dealer after she tried to buy a handgun.

Shamokin Dam police were contacted by a representative of the Pennsylvania State Police Firearms Division that Charriez filled out paperwork and was attempting to purchase a weapon. When the gun dealer checked the Pennsylvania Instant Check System, Charriez was flagged as a wanted person.

Police arrived on the scene, escorted Charriez outside, and after providing positive identification, she was taken into custody. She was placed within Snyder County Prison on the bench warrant for failure to appear. Police are continuing this investigation and additional charges will be forthcoming.