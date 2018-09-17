Wanted man steals truck: AP PA Headlines, Features, Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines 9/17/18

HAZLETON, Pa. (AP) — Federal authorities suspect a man accused of having threatened President Donald Trump and other officials may have stolen a truck overnight from the same northeastern Pennsylvania business he is believed to have burglarized earlier this month. U.S. Marshals, the FBI and the U.S. Secret Service have been searching for 27-year-old Shawn Christy of McAdoo for more than two months.

State police in Luzerne County say the truck was reported stolen at 12:30 a.m. Sunday from the Skitco Iron Works in Hazle Township, which Christy is believed to have broken into Sept. 5. The Maple Shade, New Jersey native’s parents said last week that Christy left a Facebook post indicating he may have broken his knee during his time on the run but had “a mission to complete.”

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Money is starting to pour into Pennsylvania’s mid-term congressional races with the GOP’s control of the U.S. House of Representatives on the line. But ominous signs are surfacing for Republicans in races that several months ago had been considered even contests. Republican groups have begun airing TV attack ads to protect freshman Republican Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick in suburban Philadelphia and to try to oust three-term Democratic Rep. Matt Cartwright in northeastern Pennsylvania.

But Republican groups aren’t spending money — yet, anyway — in closely watched contests in suburban Pittsburgh and in the Allentown area that had been viewed as tossups after May’s primary election. Pennsylvania is a crucial building block in the Democratic effort to wipe out the GOP’s 23-seat House majority, and Democrats are optimistic about capturing several seats.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Seven people, most of them children, were injured when a startled camel started bucking during a Pittsburgh circus. The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that two children and an adult were riding the camel during an intermission Sunday at the Shrine Circus at PPG Paints Arena when it became startled. The newspaper says one child’s arm was broken, which appeared to be the most serious injury.

The child was taken to a hospital along with five other children and one adult. The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. as people were buying rides on tethered camels, ponies or elephants led by handlers. Public safety and circus officials did not immediately know what startled the camel. It was brought under control and the circus resumed. The circus was on its third and final day.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Former President Barack Obama’s stops on the mid-term campaign trail will run through Philadelphia. The state Democratic Party said Obama will headline a Sept. 21 rally in Philadelphia to boost the re-election campaigns of Democratic U.S. Sen. Bob Casey and Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf, but also other down-ballot races that Democrats are contesting.

In the Philadelphia area alone, Democrats are hoping to flip four U.S. House seats and more than a dozen state legislative seats that will be on the Nov. 6 general election ballots. Casey and Wolf are leading independent polls comfortably over two Republican challengers aligned with President Donald Trump. After the rally, Obama is headlining a fundraiser for Casey and Senate Democrats in Philadelphia. Donald Trump Jr. is headlining a state Republican Party dinner that evening.

Features

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Some people try to shave a little time off their daily commute. But one fellow has been spotted using his time by shaving during his commute. And transit officials in New Jersey are none too pleased. A fellow rider on the Northeast Corridor line of New Jersey Transit spotted a man lathering up and giving himself a shave on the train.

The witness took video and posted it online. Some commentators were impressed by the man’s ability to give himself a close shave on a moving train. Others were grossed out. Either way, the man who shaved himself on the rail line was out of line. NJ Transit says it prohibits bathing or shaving on trains and buses. By the way — after the shave, the fellow who did his “manscaping” — ordered a beer.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Waking up wondering who won the Emmys last night? Don’t worry — you didn’t miss anything. The 70th annual awards weren’t on. NBC pushed the show back so it could air Sunday Night Football instead. As for potential winners, expect “The Handmaid’s Tale” and “Game of Thrones” to dominate among dramas. “GOT” wasn’t eligible for the Emmys last year — but is back now. For comedy series, “Atlanta” and “Insecure” are expected to take advantage of the absence of “Veep,” which ended last year. It won five Emmys for best series.

ROSEAU, Minn. (AP) — If a black bear decides to make a meal of you — you’d consider his mouth to be the jaws of death. But when a bear tried to get a meal out of a milk can, it needed the Jaws of Life to get free. Authorities in Minnesota say a conservation officer was called last week to check out a young male bear with its head wedged inside a 10-gallon milk can near the town of Roseau.

At first rescuers tried to slip the bear’s head out with cooking oil — but failed. They then drilled holes in the can so the panicked bear could breathe. After a couple of hours of struggling, the fire department was called and firefighters used the Jaws of Life and a spreader to pry the can off. Once freed, the bear ran off into the woods.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “The Predator” has gotten the better of its rivals at the box office. It’s the nation’s top movie after its first weekend in theaters, taking in $24 million. That’s the good news. The not-so-encouraging news is that the $24 million box office take barely makes a dent in the movie’s $88 million production budget.

That means foreign ticket sales will have to help make up the difference. So far, that has happened. During its first weekend, Predator earned $30.7 million from 72 foreign lands, bringing its global one-week total to $54.7 million. Dropping to second is last week’s top movie, “The Nun,” followed by “A Simple Favor,” ”White Boy Rick” and “Crazy Rich Asians.”

Sports, Scores & Skeds

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers defense couldn’t keep up with Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes in a 42-37 loss. The Steelers allowed the 22-year-old Mahomes to throw for 6 touchdowns, tied for the most given up in a game in the franchise’s 86-year history. Defensive end Cam Heyward said the Steelers didn’t win enough one-on-one matchups and the Chiefs took quick advantage. Pittsburgh remains winless heading to a visit to Tampa Bay in Week 3. The Steelers play on our sister station 100.9 The Valley.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Peter O’Brien homered and drove in three runs as the Miami Marlins blunted Philadelphia’s bid to move up in the playoff race, beating the Phillies 6-4. The Phillies remained 6 1/2 games behind NL East-leading Atlanta, which lost to Washington. Miami ended a five-game losing streak. O’Brien put the Marlins ahead with a two-run homer in the fourth inning and Bryan Holaday added a pair of doubles. The Phillies play on 1070AM WKOK, while our normal programming continues at WKOK.com.

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jesus Aguilar and Domingo Santana hit back-to-back home runs to begin the ninth inning for the Milwaukee Brewers, but the NL wild-card leaders couldn’t complete the rally and lost to the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-2. The Brewers remained 2 1/2 games behind Chicago in the NL Central after the Cubs’ 2-1 loss to Cincinnati. The Brewers came into the day leading the NL wild-card chase by 3 1/2 games.

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

———

INTERLEAGUE

Final Boston 4 N-Y Mets 3

Final Houston 5 Arizona 4

Final San Diego 7 Texas 3

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Toronto 3 N-Y Yankees 2

Final Baltimore 8 Chi White Sox 4

Final Tampa Bay 5 Oakland 4

Final Detroit 6 Cleveland 4

Final Minnesota 9 Kansas City 6

Final L-A Angels 4 Seattle 3

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Washington 6 Atlanta 4

Final Miami 6 Philadelphia 4

Final Pittsburgh 3 Milwaukee 2

Final Cincinnati 2 Chi Cubs 1

Final Colorado 3 San Francisco 2

Final St. Louis 5 L-A Dodgers 0

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PRESEASON

Final SO Boston 2 Washington 1

Final N-Y Islanders 3 Philadelphia 0

Final Vegas 7 Arizona 2

———

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

———

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Final Kansas City 42 Pittsburgh 37

Final Indianapolis 21 Washington 9

Final Tampa Bay 27 Philadelphia 21

Final Miami 20 N-Y Jets 12

Final Tennessee 20 Houston 17

Final L.A. Chargers 31 Buffalo 20

Final Atlanta 31 Carolina 24

Final OT Minnesota 29 Green Bay 29

Final New Orleans 21 Cleveland 18

Final L.A. Rams 34 Arizona 0

Final San Francisco 30 Detroit 27

Final Denver 20 Oakland 19

Final Jacksonville 31 New England 20

Final Dallas 20 N-Y Giants 13

Seattle at Chicago 8:15 p.m.

———

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

Final New York 3 D.C. United 3

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

———

INTERLEAGUE

Kansas City at Pittsburgh 7:05 p.m.

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Toronto at Baltimore 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Texas 8:05 p.m.

Seattle at Houston 8:10 p.m.

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

N-Y Mets at Philadelphia 7:05 p.m.

Washington at Miami 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Atlanta 7:35 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee 7:40 p.m.

Chi Cubs at Arizona 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at L-A Dodgers 10:10 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego 10:10 p.m.

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PRESEASON

Nashville at Florida 3:30 p.m.

N-Y Islanders at Philadelphia 7:00 p.m.

Buffalo at Columbus 7:00 p.m.

Nashville at Florida 7:00 p.m.

N-Y Rangers at New Jersey 7:00 p.m.

New Jersey at Montreal 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Winnipeg 8:00 p.m.

Edmonton at Calgary 9:00 p.m.

———

