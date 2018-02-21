Wanted man in Watsontown

WATSONTOWN – Watsontown Police say they are looking for a man who assaulted a person and endangered a child Tuesday. 30-year-old Weston DeWalt of Hughesville is being sought on charges of simple assault, disorderly conduct, and harassment. Police say he and 32-year-old Jamie Thompson drove to a home in Watsontown and assaulted a resident there.

DeWalt allegedly also endangered a 3-year-old child who was standing close to the victim while the assault was happening. Thompson, of Hughesville, was also charged with disorderly conduct for her role in the altercation. Anyone with information that could lead to DeWalt’s arrest, please contact Watsontown police at 570-742-8771.