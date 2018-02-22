Wanted Hughesville man turns himself over to police

WATSONTOWN – The Lycoming County man wanted by Watsontown police on multiple charges has turned himself in. Watsontown Police 30-year-old Weston DeWalt of Hughesville turned himself in Thursday, after being sought on charges of simple assault, disorderly conduct, and harassment stemming from a fight that occurred Tuesday in the borough. Police say he and another defendant, 32-year-old Jamie Thompson drove to a home in Watsontown and assaulted a resident there.

DeWalt allegedly also endangered a 3-year-old child who was standing close to the victim while the assault was happening. Thompson, of Hughesville, was also charged with disorderly conduct for her role in the altercation. DeWalt was arraigned by District Judge Michael Diehl in Milton, and was released on $15,000 unsecured bail.