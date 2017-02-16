Wanted Bucks County man located in New Jersey

SHAMOKIN DAM – A wanted Bucks County man has been located in New Jersey and was taken into custody Thursday. Shamokin Dam police say 46-year-old Emanual Haskins Jr. was identified as a person of interest for stealing a vehicle and being involved in several thefts.

Police investigated a motor vehicle theft in January. During the course of the study, Haskins was found to be in possession of the vehicle and not the registered owner. The owner was providing a home plan for Haskins while being paroled to which he later fled the state. Later that month, police were notified the stolen vehicle was found to be involved with several thefts in Hamilton Township, New Jersey.

Haskins was taken into custody by Hamilton Township police and the stolen vehicle was located later and was found to be damaged. Haskins is incarcerated in a correctional facility. Charges filed by Judge Reed’s office are theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for February 28.