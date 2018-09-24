Wall Street Journal places Susquehanna University in top 20%

SELINSGROVE – Another prestigious award for Susquehanna University nationally. In a news release, the university says it has been listed among the top 20 percent of colleges and universities in the Wall Street Journal/Times Higher Education 2019 college rankings. The guide primarily measures student success and learning. SU ranks No. 189 out of nearly 1,000 schools measured.

The overall ranking is based on 15 factors across four categories. One category is 40% of each school’s overall score coming from student outcomes, including a measure of graduate salaries. The next is 30% from the resources a school devotes to academics, followed by 20% from how well it engages its students. The fourth is 10% from the diversity of its students and staff.