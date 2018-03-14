Walkout planned at Lewisburg’s Donald Eichorn Middle School

LEWISBURG – Another school in the Lewisburg Area School District will be participating in today’s national walkout. A news release says students from sixth-eighth grade will leave the school today at 10 a.m. for 17 minutes in honor of the 17 victims of the Parkland, Florida school shooting. Students Catherine Jacobson and Kassie McTammany will give short speeches, and Kiran Bedi will read a poem. Then Tula Lock will read the names of the victims along with background information about them. This will all be followed by one minute of silence.

Lewisburg High School also has a walkout planned at 10 a.m. Other Valley high schools are participating as well. WKOK will have much more coverage throughout the day.