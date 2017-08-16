Walk It! Bike It! Safety campaign Saturday

LEWISBURG – Look for the Walk it! Bike it! folks in downtown Lewisburg this weekend as they welcome Bucknell students and talk about crosswalk safety. The group is looking to increase safe walking and biking in Lewisburg, they are part of the Lewisburg River Town Team and the Lewisburg Neighborhoods Corporation.

The group will meet on Market Street in downtown Lewisburg this Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m. during the ‘Welcome to the Neighborhood’ event, at which time the incoming Bucknell students get an introduction to the community.

Walk it! Bike it! Committee members will be on hand with mascot Louise B. Lite, to greet everyone and talk about crosswalk basics. They emphasize that both pedestrians and vehicles must observe crosswalk rules. They say this is more important now because of heavy truck traffic in Lewisburg during PennDOT’s Northumberland’s Duke Street project.

Overall, the group puts on events, raises awareness of issues and advocates improvements. Anyone who would like to contribute to making the community more walkable and bikeable is welcome. Meetings are the first Friday of the month at 8 a.m. in the Borough Council Chamber. For more information visit LewisburgNeighborhoods.org/walk-the-walk or call 570-523-0114.