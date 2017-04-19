Walk it, Bike it on picturesque River Road

LEWISBURG— Walk, run, roll, or stroll whatever you do, get out to picturesque River Road north of Lewisburg for the Walk It, Bike It event. The Lewisburg Neighborhoods corporation will be holding a Road Holiday on Sunday April 23 from 1to 5 p.m. on River Road.

Samantha Pearson, Elm Street Manager in Lewisburg was recently on WKOK Sunrise and explained what a road holiday is saying, “ Basically turning it temporarily into a river promenade. We are closing it to car traffic for the afternoon on Sunday from 1 to 5 and inviting the public to come enjoy it in a different mode.”

River Road north of Lewisburg from Water Street up to Winter Farm Lane near the main entrance of River Woods Retirement community will be closed to motor vehicles and open to pedestrians.

Cookie Connolly, Outreach Coordinator at River Woods says the nursing home is looking for volunteers to help residents get to River Road, “ We are pretty excited to be part of a bigger community event where some of our residents will actually be able to enjoy the river. We are hoping that some volunteers will come out and help us take some of the nursing home residents out, and our independent and personal care residents will be able to come down there will be bus service for them.”

Walk It, Bike It is also raffling off a bike and other fitness related prizes. Tickets are $3 each or four for $10. Tickets are available for purchase at Earl’s Bicycle Store and will also be sold at the event. (Sarah Benek)