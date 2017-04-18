Walk, canoe, or kayak for Earth Day

LEWISBURG– The Merill Linn Conservancy of Lewisburg continues their month-long celebration of Earth Day this weekend with several events for the public. On Saturday at 2:00 P-M, Forester Sara Street will take participants on a Forestry Walk at Wild Goose Farm, west of Lewisburg.

The owner of the farm, David Kristjanson-Gural, says the farm is a place to experiment with sustainable and regenerative ideas for green living. He also says the farm is a great resource for people to do outdoor activities.

According to Diane Donato, the conservancy’s education committe chair, these Earth Day events are great for children, youth, and adults. Donato says it’s fun to get out after a long winter and enjoy the beautiful properties of the conservancy.

The conservancy is also holding an Owl Prowl and Astronomy Night on Saturday night at 8:00 at Dale’s Ridge Trail. On Sunday afternoon at 1:00, a Canoe and Kayak Adventure Trip will be on Buffalo Creek, also starting at the Dale’s Ridge Trail. For more on these events, visit their website at linnconservancy.com. (Chad Hershberger)