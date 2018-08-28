Wagner criticizes Wolf avoiding debates: AP PA Headlines, Features, Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines 8/28/18

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Republican gubernatorial candidate Scott Wagner on Monday criticized Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf for avoiding debates before the Nov. 6 election, saying Wolf wants to avoid questions about his education and tax policies in a second term. He also warned that a second-term Wolf could go on to propose another multibillion-dollar tax increase with no notice. Wagner told a Pennsylvania Press Club luncheon Monday that Governor Wolfe is hoping to run out the clock and not have to tell hardworking Pennsylvanians that he wants to deliver school funding cuts or raise their taxes.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvanians who want a drivers’ license that allows them to board commercial airliners and enter certain secure federal buildings can soon get one. Pennsylvania’s Department of Transportation next week, on Sept. 4, will begin pre-qualifying residents to receive one of the so-called Real IDs when they become available next March. The IDs cost $30 and meet federal anti-terrorism standards, but are optional and aren’t necessary to legally drive. Residents who want a Real ID must provide proof of current address, a Social Security card and proof of identification, such as a passport or birth certificate, if they received their first Pennsylvania drivers’ license before September 2003. Federal Real ID standards take effect in Pennsylvania on Oct. 10, although the Wolf administration is asking the feds for an extension.

YORK, Pa. (AP) — A video featuring police officers in one central Pennsylvania city doing a lip-sync challenge has been nixed over a featured company that an official accuses of “divisive messaging.” York city spokesman Philip Given tells the York Daily Record the video was not shown at a Saturday baseball game as planned due to the mayor’s concerns that it could harm police and community relations. In the video, a police officer follows a Maple Donuts truck while the song “Eye of the Tiger” plays. Maple Donuts owner Charles Burnside is a strong supporter of President Donald Trump displays that support in advertising. Burnside declined comment Sunday. Video creator Sue Adams says the video was meant to be fun, not political, and was to help raise money for the police department’s motor unit.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A report on safety threats and security concerns in Pennsylvania schools concludes there is a need for better access to mental health services. The task force led by the governor and elected auditor general released a 46-page report Monday that recommends expanded use of existing mental health programs and better ways to inform parents and students about what is currently available.

The broad findings of the report were made public in June, but the full document was just released and posted online. Other recommendations include bolstering the physical security of school buildings and improving communication and training for teachers and other personnel. A state law enacted in June dedicated $60 million for school safety grants and provided a way to handle anonymous reports of threats to schools.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Flags at Pennsylvania state government buildings and grounds are flying at half-staff to honor Arizona Sen. John McCain, who died of brain cancer over the weekend. Gov. Tom Wolf ordered the flags lowered Monday, saying McCain embodied the core principles of American citizenship and dedicated his entire life to the country. The flags will remain lowered through sunset on the day of McCain’s burial next Sunday at the U.S. Naval Academy Cemetery in Annapolis. A Navy aviator, McCain was a prisoner of war in Vietnam before serving 35 years in Congress and running twice for president in 2000 and 2008.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Stevie Wonder has helped celebrate the 90th anniversary of a legendary Philadelphia gospel group. Philly.com reports the African American Museum in Philadelphia hosted a celebration for the Dixie Hummingbirds Monday. The group was formed in Greenville, South Carolina, and eventually moved to Philadelphia in 1942. Wonder couldn’t attend the celebration but he called in to praise the Dixie Hummingbirds for its contributions to modern music. Current member Ira Tucker Jr. says he’s carrying on the legacy of his father, Ira Tucker Sr., who died in 2008. Tucker says his father and his groupmates were innovators in the ’40s and ’50s who helped usher in contemporary rhythm and blues music. The Dixie Hummingbirds have three concerts scheduled this month. Members plan on rereleasing their 2011 album “Gospel Praise Songs — Powered By Quartets” this fall.

NEW YORK (AP) — Lawyers for Harvey Weinstein want to appeal a court ruling that lets an aspiring actress’ lawsuit equating Hollywood’s casting couch to sex trafficking move forward. The lawyers filed papers in Manhattan federal court Monday asking a judge to let them immediately appeal his ruling two weeks ago that gave the lawsuit the green light.

Kadian Noble said that Weinstein molested her in 2014 in a Cannes, France, hotel room. Judge Robert Sweet ruled that the lawsuit was fairly brought under sex trafficking laws because the proverbial casting couch could be considered a “commercial sex act.” Weinstein’s lawyers argued there was no legal precedent for the ruling. They said the sex trafficking statute could not be used if there was no allegation of trafficking women.

BRUNSWICK, Maine (AP) — The founder of the Dead Poets Society of America got what he wanted Monday: His remains were laid to rest under a special tombstone he commissioned before suffering a fatal heart attack.

The family of Walter Skold read poetry, including some of his own works, during the ceremony in a historic cemetery in Brunswick. His remains were buried under a slate tombstone carved with a dancing skeleton at the top.

“The end does not discriminate, It gives; it takes; it heals and breaks,” Skold wrote in a poem from the 1990s read by one of his sons, Charles. “It beckons for all to enter the grave: The final bed of roses from which the flesh cannot evade.” Afterward, family including five children and two grandchildren gathered in a circle, danced and sang hymns. One of his poems read aloud was named, “Grave Dance.”

WILMINGTON, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts woman’s 3 ½-foot lizard that went missing nearly a month ago is home again safe and sound. Liz Rose says her black and white tegu lizard named Tiggs was found close to her home in a neighbor’s shed Sunday, no worse for wear other than being a little skinnier.

The Wilmington woman tells The Sun of Lowell the lizard native to South America escaped his outdoor enclosure July 31, and had evaded capture attempts for weeks. She’d even tried to set traps for the 4-year-old Tiggs using chicken and quail eggs. Rose says she’s relieved her pet is safe, and that she had been losing hope in the weeks with no sign of Tiggs.

HAMILTON, Ind. (AP) — Police have warned residents of a northern Indiana community not to approach a herd of bison that escaped from a nearby farm. The Steuben County Sheriff’s office says the bison escaped Sunday from a fenced-in area at a farm near Pleasant Lake, a village about 30 miles north of Fort Wayne.

Pleasant Lake Buffalo Farm owner Cathy Sanders tells WANE-TV 58 bison escaped and began roaming the 300-acre property. She says eight bison had been recaptured as of 2 p.m. Monday. Police in the adjacent town of Hamilton warned residents about the escaped bison, urging them not to approach the animals. The department says in a Facebook message that the bison are not friendly and should not be approached because “they can become aggressive.”

NEW YORK (AP) — Jake Tapper isn’t the only author in his family. The CNN anchor’s daughter has a picture book coming in March, Penguin Young Readers announced. Alice Paul Tapper, who turned 11 on Monday, has collaborated with illustrator Marta Kissi on “Raise Your Hand.” The book originates from an idea Alice and fellow Girl Scouts developed after Alice noticed that on a school trip the boys spoke up and girls remained quiet. Girl Scouts can receive a “Raise Your Hand” patch by promising to raise their hands in class and get at least three others to do the same. Tapper, whose father contributes “spot illustrations,” said in a statement that she hoped her book would inspire girls “to be bold and brave.” Jake Tapper’s books include the best-selling thriller “The Hellfire Club.”

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Stephen Strasburg threw six effective innings, Matt Wieters hit a solo homer and the Washington Nationals beat the Philadelphia Phillies 5-3. The Phillies fell 3 1/2 games behind Atlanta in the NL East after losing the opener for the seventh straight series. They’re 6-12 since Aug. 8 and have dropped five games in the standings in that span.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers guard Ramon Foster is optimistic his right knee will be ready in time for the season opener against Cleveland. Foster hyperextended the knee and suffered a bone bruise during the opening weekend of training camp last month. Foster says he feared the worst at the time and is grateful the injury turned out not as severe as initially feared.

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — The Oakland Raiders have traded receiver Ryan Switzer and a sixth-round pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers for a fifth-round pick. Coach Jon Gruden said that the trade means Dwayne Harris will start the season as Oakland’s kick and punt returner.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Before they try to become the ninth team to repeat as Super Bowl champions the Philadelphia Eagles will try to accomplish another tough task. Winning consecutive NFC East titles is so difficult it hasn’t happened since the Eagles did it four straight seasons from 2001-04. It’s also been 13 years since the New England Patriots were the last team to win back-to-back league championships.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi believes new defensive coordinator Randy Bates will bring a little swagger to the Panthers. Narduzzi hired Bates in the offseason after Bates spent a dozen years coaching the linebackers at Northwestern. Bates says he’s pleased with the depth and experience on the defensive side of the ball and his job is to make it easy for the Panthers to be aggressive. Bates will get a look at how far the Panthers have come when Pitt hosts Albany in the season opener.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Former Illinois quarterback Jeff George Jr. has transferred from Michigan to Pittsburgh. Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi says George has enrolled at the school but it is not immediately clear if the son of former NFL quarterback Jeff George will be eligible to play this season. Pitt is set at starting quarterback, with sophomore Kenny Pickett to make his second college start when the Panthers open against Albany.

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

———

INTERLEAGUE

Final L-A Angels 10 Colorado 7

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Baltimore 7 Toronto 0

Final Chi White Sox 6 N-Y Yankees 2

Final Houston 11 Oakland 4

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Washington 5 Philadelphia 3

Final Chi Cubs 7 N-Y Mets 4

Final San Francisco 2 Arizona 0

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

———

INTERLEAGUE

Miami at Boston 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Atlanta 7:35 p.m.

L-A Dodgers at Texas 8:05 p.m.

Colorado at L-A Angels 10:07 p.m.

Seattle at San Diego 10:10 p.m.

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Chi White Sox at N-Y Yankees 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston 8:10 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City 8:15 p.m.

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Washington at Philadelphia 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati 7:10 p.m.

N-Y Mets at Chi Cubs 8:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis 8:15 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco 10:15 p.m.

———

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Washington at Atlanta 8:00 p.m.

Phoenix at Seattle 10:00 p.m.

