PSP visits schools daily: AP PA Headlines, Features, Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines 9/19/18

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania State Police troopers are now under orders to visit schools and colleges every shift in areas where they are the primary police force. Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration made the announcement Tuesday, citing findings from a school safety task force set up in the wake of February’s high school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

Wolf’s administration says school officials requested a stronger police presence. Troopers are the primary police force in nearly 1,300 municipalities. Spokesman Ryan Tarkowski says it hasn’t been unusual in the past for troopers to drop in on schools during routine patrols, but this new policy mandates that it happen one per shift. Tarkowski says a visit could amount to a trooper driving around the school’s perimeter, or stopping in to talk with school staff or students.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Republican gubernatorial candidate Scott Wagner is accusing public officials, and Democrats in particular, of failing to combat urban poverty, and says he’d get his administration involved in the fight. Wagner told a Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia event Tuesday at the downtown Pyramid Club that he’d establish a low-interest loan fund for people wanting to start a business and partner with firms like Uber and Lyft if necessary to make mass transportation more accessible.

He noted that Philadelphia is ranked as the nation’s poorest major city, and questions what Philadelphians and other urban dwellers have to lose by supporting him. Wagner also says he’d retool public-assistance programs and overhaul sentencing, probation and parole systems that are unduly punitive. Wagner is challenging Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf in November’s election.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s attorney general and several lawmakers are trying to apply public pressure ahead of a debate in the Legislature over giving victims of decades-old child sexual abuse another chance to file civil lawsuits. Tuesday’s events at opposite ends of Pennsylvania are designed to marshal lawmakers’ support to enact recommendations in last month’s sweeping grand jury report on child sexual abuse in the Roman Catholic Church.

One of the recommendations is to create a two-year window for now-adult victims of child sexual abuse, including those abused by clergy, to file civil lawsuits after the statute of limitations on their cases ran out. House Speaker Mike Turzai has said he expects his chamber to approve a two-year window. But Catholic dioceses and some senators say they believe it is unconstitutional.

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A legal argument has been revived in Louisiana over whether a black defendant can get a fair trial in a courthouse where a Confederate monument is displayed. Niles Haymer, a lawyer for defendant Ronnie Anderson, says the answer is no. Haymer says he filed a motion yesterday to have Anderson’s case moved out of state court in East Feliciana Parish, where a Confederate monument stands outside the courthouse.

A judge rejected a similar motion in August, saying Haymer filed too late. But the district attorney has since filed a new charge against Anderson — illegal possession of a stolen weapon. That gives Haymer an opportunity to renew his argument: He says the monument sends a message that black defendants cannot get a fair trial in the parish.

HOUSTON (AP) — An East Texas school superintendent who wrote “You can’t count on a black quarterback” in the comment section of an online news article says he thought it was a private message. Lynn Redden is superintendent of the Onalaska Independent School District in the Piney Woods, about 75 miles north of Houston. In his post on the Houston Chronicle’s website, Redden referred to the last play of Sunday’s game in which Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson held the ball as time expired.

In an interview with the Chronicle, Redden says he regrets posting the comment. He says he thought it was a private message and deleted it as soon as he realized it was public. Redden says he based the comment on he calls the “limited success” of black quarterbacks in the NFL. The Texans have declined to comment.

NEW YORK (AP) — Bob Woodward’s “Fear” is already a million-seller. Simon & Schuster announced Tuesday that Woodward’s takedown of President Donald Trump has sold more than 1.1 million copies just a week after publication. It is among the fastest selling hardcover books in memory and had the fastest opening in history for Simon & Schuster, which also publishes Stephen King, Doris Kearns Goodwin and Mary Higgins Clark. “Fear” now joins Michael Wolff’s “Fire and Fury” as a million-selling portrait of a chaotic Trump administration.

NEW YORK (AP) — Julie Chen announced Tuesday that she was leaving the cast of the CBS daytime show “The Talk” a week after her husband, CBS Corp. boss Leslie Moonves, was ousted from the company due to sexual misconduct allegations. Chen hadn’t appeared on the show during its season-opening week last week. She wasn’t on the set Tuesday, either, making her announcement via a taped message from the set of “Big Brother,” the prime-time CBS show that she also hosts.

She made no mention of the case involving Moonves. On one episode of “Big Brother” last week, she pointedly signed off as “Julie Chen Moonves,” when she usually doesn’t use her married name professionally. “Right now, I need to spend more time at home with my husband and my son,” she said. She’s been with the show since its inception nine years ago, along with co-hosts Sara Gilbert and Sharon Osbourne. Chen called the trio “The Three Musketeers” in her goodbye message, played at the end of Tuesday’s episode.

NEW YORK (AP) — Television’s biggest night wasn’t that big. A record-low audience of just under 10.2 million people watched the awards show that kicked off a new television season on Monday night. The Nielsen company says that’s down from the virtually identical audiences of 11.4 million from the past two years. Michael Che and Colin Jost of “Saturday Night Live” hosted the awards show on NBC. Amazon’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel became the first show from a streaming service to win best comedy, while HBO’s “Game of Thrones” was the top drama. The dip in viewership follows a recent trend that also affected the Academy Awards and Grammys earlier this year.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Fans of Prince expecting his usual pyrotechnic guitar work will be surprised that one of the first official albums released from his fabled vault since his death more than two years ago showcases his jazzy piano playing. “Piano & A Microphone 1983” is just Prince noodling at a piano and singing “Purple Rain” and eight other songs in a one-take recording made at his home studio 35 years ago. Warner Bros. Records releases the album on CD, vinyl and digital formats Friday.

Recorded on a simple cassette, the 35-minute worktape brings the music of Prince full circle, said Troy Carter, adviser to the Prince estate. Prince was on his solo “Piano & A Microphone” tour when, at age 57, he collapsed and died of an accidental fentanyl overdose in his Paisley Park home and recording complex in suburban Minneapolis on April 21, 2016, a week after a concert in Atlanta. “It was just mind-blowing listening to this raw, simplistic performance,” Carter recalled. “It just felt like the right next move to let the world hear this version of it.” He calls it “a jam session” intended for music lovers, not super fans.

Except for a few gaps, the tape sounds clean and is presented start to finish as Prince recorded it in his now-demolished home in Chanhassen, Minnesota, the year before his 1984 hit movie and soundtrack “Purple Rain.” Prince runs through “17 Days,” the B-side to his hit single “When Doves Cry,” a quick “Purple Rain” — later to become his signature guitar anthem — Joni Mitchell’s “A Case of You,” ”International Lover” from his 1982 album “1999” and “Strange Relationship,” not officially released until his 1987 album “Sign ‘O’ the Times.” Prince pounds out chords and breaks into improvisational riffs, running up and down the keyboard while singing in a strong, clear voice.

NEW YORK (AP) — Would you PLEASE put that darn phone down? It’s a request that’s been made to many a gadget freak — by friends, family and co-workers. But now the request is being made — by two of the companies whose products and services have helped so many of us become hooked on their devices. Apple and Google are rolling out new tools to help people manage the time they spend online.

The Apple tools are out now, as part of the iOS 12 software rollout for its iPhones, iPads and iPod Touch. Google’s controls are currently being tested. It’s expected the controls can only do so much without device users exercising some self-control — which is kind of how we got here in the first place.

HUNTINGTON, N.Y. (AP) — Talk about your sore losers. A New York man has been arrested after authorities say he threatened to shoot an 11-year-old boy who beat him in the video game “Fortnite.” Police in Suffolk County say 45-year-old threatened to go to the boy’s home to harm him — and alluded to his school. Newsday reports the threats were made through text messages and voicemail starting Monday night.

The child had been playing the popular third-person shooter game with Aliperti for several months. The child’s family told police, who increased their presence at the child’s school. Aliperti was arrested on charges of aggravated harassment — and acting in a manner to injure a child. Bail is set at $2,500 — and an order of protection has been issued for the boy.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jorge Alfaro hit a go-ahead, three-run homer in the sixth inning and the Philadelphia Phillies rallied past the New York Mets 5-2 to boost their faint playoff hopes. Philadelphia overcame an uneven outing from ace Aaron Nola and a home run by starter Steven Matz that made him the third Mets pitcher to homer in consecutive appearances. The Phillies play on 1070AM WKOK.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pinch-hitter Ryan Lavarnway drove in the winning run with a single in the 11th inning, Jameson Taillon struck out a career-high 11 and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Kansas City Royals 2-1. It was just the second at-bat of the season for the 30-year-old Lavarnway, the Pirates’ fourth-string catcher. He hit .288 in 77 games in with Triple-A Indianapolis. Lavarnway has played 142 career games with five teams.

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — First-year offensive coordinator Rod Smith’s spread offense has created some opportunities for Illinois. No one has benefited more than sophomore running back Mike Epstein. He is the first Illini player to rush for 100 yards or more in back-to-back games since 2013. He and his teammates are preparing for Friday night’s Big Ten opener at home against No. 10 Penn State. The Penn State Nittany Lions football and men’s basketball teams play on 1070AM WKOK and WKOK.com.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin wants to talk to Antonio Brown about the All-Pro wide receiver’s social media usage. Tomlin said he plans to talk to Brown directly following Brown’s latest outburst. Brown responded to criticism on Twitter by a former team employee by suggesting the Steelers trade him. The post came a day after the Steelers fell to 0-1-1 following a 42-37 loss to Kansas City. The Steelers play on 100.9 The Valley.

