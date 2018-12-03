Voting machine deadline: AP PA Headlines, Features, Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines 12/3/18

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — It’s getting down to crunch time for Pennsylvania’s counties to decide which new voting machines to buy, and how, as Gov. Tom Wolf presses them to switch to machines that leave a paper trail as a safeguard against hacking. Wolf’s administration told county officials this week the Democratic governor wants the state to cover at least half the cost.

He’ll have to persuade the Republican-controlled Legislature to help with what counties estimate will be a $125 million tab. That could leave counties to foot tens of millions of dollars, as Wolf presses them to get the new machines into service next year. Four in five Pennsylvania voters use machines that lack an auditable paper trail, and Pennsylvania is viewed as one of the most vulnerable states.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Sunday’s public lighting of a Menorah outside a Pittsburgh synagogue where 11 people were killed in a mass shooting was an opportunity to honor the dead, mark Hanukkah’s theme of survival and allow the community to reinforce its solidarity. “To me, it’s a simple message: The light is the message,” Rabbi Jeffrey Myers said, pointing to the Menorah standing at the corner where a makeshift memorial for the 11 victims once stood and was visited by thousands paying their respects.

Five weeks after the massacre — believed to be the deadliest attack on Jews in the U.S. — about 500 people gathered outside Tree of Life to pray, sing songs and witness the lighting of the Menorah. “We are practicing our Jewish faith publicly and proudly,” said Stephen Cohen, co-president of New Light, whose congregation, along with congregants from Dor Hadash and Tree of Life, had gathered at the synagogue when the shooting occurred Oct. 27.

POTTSVILLE, Pa. (AP) — State police say two men attacked a Pennsylvania Game Commission officer who was investigating a possible hunting violation Schuylkill County. The game warden had responded to a forested area in Norwegian Township, near Pottsville, when he encountered two men on ATVs around 10 a.m. Saturday and began to question them.

A physical altercation soon broke out between the three, and authorities say the warden fired one shot from his pistol during the struggle. The two men then eventually fled the area on their ATVs. They remained at large Sunday. The warden was treated at a hospital for undisclosed injuries, but further details were not disclosed. His name was not released..

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Unseasonably mild temperatures are stopping penguins from parading around the Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium as planned. The zoo’s “Penguins on Parade” event usually kicks off each year at the start of December. But temperatures in the area reached into the mid-50s on Saturday and were expected to hit the mid-60s on Sunday, so officials delayed the launch until Dec. 8.

The zoo’s website says temperatures must hover below 45 degrees to be safe for the penguins. The penguins decide how long they will walk outside or play in the snow near their home during the event, which officials say could last anywhere from 10 to 30 minutes. The event is usually held each weekend through February.

NEW YORK (AP) — Sen. Charles Schumer says Marriott officials should pay for new passports for customers whose passport numbers were hacked as part of a massive data breach. This past Friday, the huge hotel chain disclosed that hackers had stolen data on as many as a half billion guests — and the data included credit card and passport numbers. Schumer, a New York Democrat, says Marriott should immediately notify customers who are at greatest risk of identity theft — and pay the $110 cost of a new U.S. passport if customers ask for it. Marriott says the State Department hasn’t contacted the company. But it says it would reimburse customers who experience passport fraud related to the data breach.

UNDATED (AP) — Looking for a high-tech toy to stick in a box to put under the Christmas tree for a young child? Some pediatricians say you’re better off skipping the trip to the mall — and giving the kid a box instead. Dr. Alan Mendelsohn co-wrote a new report on selecting toys for children up to around age 5. And he says the best toys for kids that age are old-fashioned hands-on things like blocks, puzzles and even cardboard boxes. For instance, Mendelsohn says a box “can be used to draw on or made into a house.”

The report, by the American Academy of Pediatrics, cites studies suggesting heavy use of electronic media may interfere with children’s speech and language development, replace important playtime with parents — and lead to obesity. Some studies have found that more than 90 percent of U.S. kids have used mobile devices — with most starting to do so before they are 1.

NEW YORK (AP) — It’s a repeat performance for Ralph and his buddies. For the second week in a row, “Ralph Breaks the Internet” has captured the box office race. This past weekend it took in $25.8 million dollars in ticket sales. The flip side of the triumph is that the movie dropped more than half the revenue for week one, which nearly set a mark for the Thanksgiving weekend. Finishing second is “The Grinch,” which took in $17.7 million. And number three is “Creed II,” with $16.8 million in ticket sales.

UNDATED (AP) — The SEC championship thriller between Alabama and Georgia drew the highest TV rating for a regular-season college football game in seven years. CBS says the game drew a 10.52 rating, up 25 percent from last year’s title game between Auburn and Georgia. It’s also the best rating for any non-bowl game since November, 2011. Alabama won the game 35-28.

DALLAS (AP) — George H.W. Bush teamed up with one-time rival and fellow former President Bill Clinton to raise money for victims of natural disasters. He also created a program that has honored thousands of American volunteers. It was all part of Bush’s vision for what he called a “kinder, gentler nation.”

Bush was a humanitarian and made volunteerism a hallmark of his presidency from 1989 to 1993.

His “thousand points of light” initiative honored the nation’s volunteers. When he accepted his party’s nomination for president, he said he was guided by certain traditions. He said: “One is that there is a God and He is good, and His love, while free, has a self-imposed cost: We must be good to one another.” The former president died late Friday at his Houston home. He was 94.

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — Police say a woman in Louisiana has been accidentally shot in the back by her 2-year-old child. The Shreveport Times reports the woman was seriously wounded in the shooting early Saturday morning. Police told the newspaper that the woman and her 2-year-old child were in a bedroom when the child appears to have accidentally discharged an unsecured handgun. Authorities say the woman received a single shot to the back and was taken to a hospital. Police said an investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

NEW YORK (AP) — The English couple that lost an engagement ring down a Times Square utility grate — is grateful that New York City police found it. John Drennan and Daniella Anthony tweeted yesterday that they’re happy officers recovered the ring, which they thought was gone forever. The ring was recovered Saturday, the day after it slipped off Anthony’s finger and fell down the grate after he proposed to his bride-to-be. But by then, the couple had left for home without leaving their names or contact information. The NYPD tracked them down through social media.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Michael Badgley kicked a 29-yard field goal on the final play to lift the Los Angeles Chargers to a 33-30 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Badgley initially missed a 39-yard kick but Pittsburgh was called for offsides. Badgley’s ensuing 34-yard attempt was blocked, but the Steelers were again flagged jumping across the line of scrimmage before the snap. He drilled his third attempt at the game-winner, and the Chargers gleefully declined another Pittsburgh penalty. The Steelers play on our sister station 100.9 The Valley.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Carson Wentz put all his skills on display against the Washington Redskins last season. He showed off his strong arm, his accuracy, his running skills, ability to escape and toughness in two double-digit wins, helping the Philadelphia Eagles to the No. 1 seed in the NFC before a knee injury ended his season. The Eagles need Wentz to play at that level Monday night when they host the Redskins in an important division game. The Eagles play on our sister station Eagle 107 (107.3FM).

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

———

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final L.A. Lakers 120 Phoenix 96

Final New Orleans 119 Charlotte 109

Final Philadelphia 103 Memphis 95

Final Miami 102 Utah 100

Final Dallas 114 L.A. Clippers 110

Final San Antonio 131 Portland 118

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Final Anaheim 6 Washington 5

Final SO Winnipeg 4 N-Y Rangers 3

Final San Jose 3 Montreal 1

Final Colorado 2 Detroit 0

Final Calgary 3 Chicago 2

Final L.A. Kings 2 Carolina 0

———

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Final OT N-Y Giants 30 Chicago 27

Final Baltimore 26 Atlanta 16

Final Arizona 20 Green Bay 17

Final L.A. Rams 30 Detroit 16

Final Denver 24 Cincinnati 10

Final Miami 21 Buffalo 17

Final Houston 29 Cleveland 13

Final Tampa Bay 24 Carolina 17

Final Jacksonville 6 Indianapolis 0

Final Kansas City 40 Oakland 33

Final Tennessee 26 N-Y Jets 22

Final Seattle 43 San Francisco 16

Final New England 24 Minnesota 10

Final L.A. Chargers 33 Pittsburgh 30

Washington at Philadelphia 8:15 p.m.

———

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final (6) Tennessee 79 Texas A&M-CC 51

Final (16) Ohio St. 79 Minnesota 59

