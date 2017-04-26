Vote on takeout liquor

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania consumers could soon have far more locations to buy bottles of booze under legislation that’s passed the state House. Lawmakers on Tuesday voted 102 to 90 in favor of the proposal to let restaurant and hotel licensees sell takeout liquor. Businesses would have to buy a $2,000 permit and an annual renewal fee based on total sales.

Sales would be capped at three liters per customer. Opponents say it would hurt the viability of the state stores by reducing how much government revenue they generate. Related proposals, including a bill to lease and eventually sell off the state’s wholesale system for wine and spirits, had been on the House agenda but weren’t taken up on Tuesday. The liquor-to-go bill was sent to the Senate for its consideration.