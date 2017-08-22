Vote now to help Pinnacle Place

SUNBURY – A maternity house in The Valley needs grant money and you can help with a simple click. Pinnacle Place, a branch of the CSIU, is looking for your help to receive the $25,000 State Farm Neighborhood Assist Grant.

Kim Eroh Diefenderfer, Family Education Program Manager, says the program didn’t receive federal money at first because the government was only funding existing programs.

But five months later, the federal government decided to fund the program, putting Pinnacle Place on a new cycle that will leave them still stranded a bit without funds, “Now we find ourselves in a place where we cannot re-apply for the grant until September, which gives us a five-month period of time where we will have no federal funds.”

The maternity house is already a top-200 finalist for the grant. The top 40 are eligible. Chris Reis of State Farm’s Sunbury office says you can help by voting for Pinnacle Place online, “You just have to create an account with an email address and password and then if you just get on every single day…www.csiu.org or to CSIU’s Facebook page, it’ll have everything you need, and then you can come back each and every day to vote with the same information.”

Voting ends Friday. There’s also information at CSIU.org to send private donations.