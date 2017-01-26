Volunteers needed for new service from Ronald McDonald House

DANVILLE – The Ronald McDonald House in Danville is expanding its services to families of sick children. A new Family Room is being constructed at the Janet Weis Children’s Hospital. Joan Williams, program supervisor and volunteer coordinator for the Ronald McDonald House, says the 1,100 square foot Family Room will have everything family members need to recharge during long days at the hospital, “It’s going to be like a little kitchenette that will be fully stocked, like if someone wants an individual meal that they can just pop in the microwave, that will be available for them, snacks, beverages. There will be two sleeping rooms and there’s another relaxation area where if someone just wants to come in and unwind if they’re having a really rough time.”

Shower facilities are also part of the Family Room which is scheduled to open this September.

Williams says they are planning to staff the Family Room with volunteers, “If you were a volunteer, it would be sort of like being a host or hostess in your house. You’d welcome people to come in, show them where they can get a snack or a bite to eat and be there to be a listening ear if someone would want to talk.”

Ann Blugis, director of development and communications, says staff at the Ronald McDonald House will provide training and instruction for Family Room volunteers, “When you hear about a program of this magnitude, it may seem daunting, but it’s not. The job responsibilities will be well-defined, will be somewhat minimal, but I think that the big lure here for folks is the fact that the rewards will definitely outweigh the learning curve.”

The hope is that the Family Room will be staffed by 100 different volunteers working three-hour shifts from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week, “Volunteers are a very, very important part, I mean, they are the cornerstone of the Danville Ronald McDonald House.”

You can see drawings of the Family Room in this story at wkok.com and contact the Ronald McDonald House about being a volunteer here.

Room Design Sketches