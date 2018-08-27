Volunteers needed for clean up and repairs of mobile home park flooding

WATSONTOWN – There is lots of work to do in the Watsontown area where severe flooding caused extensive damage earlier this month, “We’re doing a targeted day of action on Saturday. There is a mobile home park in Watsontown that was just completely devastated by flood. We’re still trying to evaluate how many homes were lost, but there are a handful of homes that need to be demoed; and several that where we need to rip out carpeting, and replace flooring with better, sort of better grade plywood, spray for mold.”

Joanne Troutman, Executive Director of the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way, tells us, there is a lot of work to be done says the mini day of service will be held this coming Saturday and all volunteers are welcome, “We’re asking people to come out to 31 Michael Lane Saturday morning at 9 a.m. There is a sign up Genius on our Facebook page. You can come give an hour, you can give six hours, whatever you can provide.”

Parking will be available along the road near 1940 Turbot Avenue. All volunteers are asked to bring work gloves and face masks. For more information, visit the GSVUW Facebook page and you can hear a 94KX interview on the mini day of service, at WKOK.com.