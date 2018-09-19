Volunteers make quick stop on Sunbury porch fire

SUNBURY — Volunteer fire fighters in Sunbury made a quick stop on a fire on a porch, on Miller Street about 2:30 Wednesday afternoon. Crews were called to 1117 Miller Street where part of a porch post, and the corner of a porch, was smoldering. Fire chief Russ Wertz told us, what started the fire isn’t known, but they are investigating. All of Sunbury’s volunteer fire companies were dispatched. No injuries there and the fire is being investigated.