Volunteer your time this holiday season

LEWISBURG—The holiday season is a time to express your generosity through gift giving and one of the greatest gifts you can give is your time. You have the opportunity to serve the people in need in your community by volunteering with the Eastern Union County Supplemental Food Program in Lewisburg. Director Cindy Farmer, “Our big holiday distributions would be our Thanksgiving distribution which would be on November 17 and our pre-Christmas distribution would be December 15. They both take place in the basement of the First Baptist Church in Lewisburg from 1:30 to 3:30 pm.”

The program needs volunteers to carry bags of food to recipient’s vehicles. Volunteers would need to be able to carry ten pounds and negotiate steps. The food program usually has students from Bucknell University assist with distribution but with many students leaving the area for the holidays the program needs extra help from the community Farmer says, “Bucknell sends us athletic teams even sometimes over the holidays if they have a sport team that is hanging around they will send them as well. There is such an influx of people that come to visit the pantry that we need more than just the Bucknell students, we need the community.”

Volunteers are needed for Friday, November 17, December 1, 15, and January 19 from 1:15 to 3:30 pm. The First Baptist Church in Lewisburg is located at the corner of South Third Street and St. Louis Street. If you would like more information call Cindy Farmer at 570-523-6898.