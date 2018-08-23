Volunteer fire company says their thermal imaging camera was stolen

DANVILLE — In Mahoning Township, Montour County, and a volunteer fire company is out eight grand after an apparent theft. The East End Fire Department Chief Leslie Young believes someone stole an $8,000 thermal imaging camera at a recent fire.

The camera turned up missing after volunteers helped extinguish a house fire along Poplar Street in Bloomsburg earlier this month. Young said the volunteers realized the camera was missing when they were putting equipment back in their truck.

She says she contacted pawn shops and they’re Craigslist and other online places see if the camera shows up. Anyone with information can call the non-emergency number for their 911 center and report any leads on the missing thermal imaging camera in Montour County.