Virginia shooting leads to divisive rhetoric on WKOK’s On The Mark

SUNBURY — There is a lot of division in the US right now, and that’s thought to be a contributing factor in this week’s shooting in Alexandria, Virginia. On WKOK’s Facebook page, and on WKOK’s live telephone talkshow On The Mark, there are lots of opinions about this.

Nicole, from Herndon called the talkshow Thursday and said the anti-President Trump is at an all time high. She said she hated what Kathy Griffin did with the president’s severed head…but what about another nationally known conservative, “What about Ted Nugent? Ted Nugent has made remarks about shooting Harry Reid, killing Obama if he was reelected, calling our President a ‘sub-human mongrel. And he was invited by this president to the White House.”

Another caller, Harry from Sunbury who says he is 60-years-old, said it seems to be getting worse as he gets older, “We came from an age when we were brought up with a bit more respect for people’s opinions, property, for ourselves, than I think most people are today. I think a lot of what happens (today is), nobody is held responsible anymore, because it’s always somebody else’s fault.”

We had a wide range of opinions and some solutions identified on WKOK’s talkshow, and we’ll welcome more Friday when local conservative Stan Zellers is co-host and he says America has crossed and line and society is disintegrating. We’ll discuss this on OTM at 8:30am.