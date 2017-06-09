Violent mother/daughter domestic dispute in Northumberland

NORTHUMBERLAND — A Northumberland woman has been arrested and charged with a felony count of strangulation after a family dispute this week. 47-year-old Tammy Marshall of Seventh Street is accused of putting her hands over the mouth of her daughter and as the daughter claimed, trying to suffocate her.

Court papers filed by Northumberland police say the two had exchanged blows earlier, they charged Marshall with a felony count of strangulation, as well as charges of simple assault and harassment. She is free on bail and will have a hearing next week. The incident happened Monday morning at the home the two women share in Northumberland.