Violent incident Arrest of Beacon Light resident in McClure

MCLURE – A resident of the Beacon Light Behavioral Health facility in McClure is behind bars after police say he became violent and damaged facility property, and injured five people there.

Police in Middleburg report, 18-year-old Johnny Blackwell of Bradford became upset with the staff, used a board with nails in it as a weapon and fought with the staff and residents.

Police say Blackwell caused a lot of damage, injured four staffers and one resident, and was eventually subdued by police. He’s facing numerous charges including aggravated assault, and is jailed in lieu of $50,000 bail.