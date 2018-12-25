Violent armed robbery home invasion Sunday in Selinsgrove

SELINSGROVE – Two men are wanted by Selinsgrove police after storming into a High Street home Sunday morning, armed with a semi-automatic rifle and a baseball bat. The two assaulted one of the occupants of the home and made off with drugs and cash.

According to Selinsgrove police, the men forced their way into the apartment in the 100 block of South High Street at about 11:30 a.m. One victim was hit in the face with the bat and sustained serious injuries. The intruders demanded entry to a locked gun safe, and left the victims bound and gagged. The culprits, police say, made off with a large amount of drugs and cash.

The suspects are described as being between 21 and 35 years of age, one has dark brown hair, medium build and is about 6 feet tall, wearing a red and blue hooded sweatshirt, brown watch cap, tan pants and sunglasses. The other suspect has brown hair, medium build and is about 5 feet, 7 inches tall.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Selinsgrove Police at 570-374-8655. (Deanna Force)