Vinny Clausi announces re-election bid for Northumberland County Commissioner

COAL TOWNSHIP – Vinny Clausi is seeking re-election as Northumberland County Commissioner. Clausi made the announcement this week in a news release. Clausi served as county commissioner from 2008 through 2015.

He says he is running again to restore fiscal responsibility to county government. Clausi says he was often the sole voice for county taxpayers. According to the release, Clausi renegotiated leases for the three Human Services Buildings, saving the county $23 million. Clausi also says he will continue working to bring more jobs to the county.

He referenced a time when he created 200 jobs by bringing a manufacturing plant to the area. Clausi says he also wants to reopen Senior Citizen Centers in Elysburg and Trevorton that recently closed. He says he also wants to pass a resolution prohibiting commissioners or their spouses from being employed by any marijuana entity.