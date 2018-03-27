Vietnam veterans to be honored in Selinsgrove

SELINSGROVE—Vietnam veterans and their families are invited to a ceremony Wednesday in Selinsgrove as part of National Vietnam Veterans Day. The office of U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey (R-PA) along with Representatives Lynda Schlegel Culver (R-108, Sunbury) and Fred Keller (R-85th, Kreamer) are hosting a ceremony at 2 pm Wednesday at the Selinsgrove VFW.

Sen. Toomey’s office says veterans from the Greater Susquehanna Valley area are invited to attend and be honored at the event. Veterans who served on active duty in the U.S. Armed Forces at anytime between Nov. 1 1955 and May 15, 1975, will receive a lapel pin at this ceremony. Family members of the veterans are invited to attend.