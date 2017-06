Vending machines were the target of thieves in Sunbury

SUNBURY — Sunbury police are looking for the thief who hit some vending machines in Sunbury recently. June 20, the male entered a building, got keys to vending machines and opened the machines.

Sunbury police ask anyone who may recognize the thief, or have other information, to call Sunbury police. The incident happened around 10pm June 20th at the car wash on Packer Street.