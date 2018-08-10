VIDEO HERE: Police shootout and all AP PA Headlines, Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines 8/10/18

EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Newly public dash camera video shows a harrowing shootout between a man pulled over for speeding and two Pennsylvania state police troopers. The Morning Call of Allentown on Thursday posted the recording of the November roadside battle that left an officer badly hurt with wounds to his neck, shoulder and thigh. Northampton County prosecutors released it to the newspaper and other media outlets six weeks after using it in the case against Daniel Clary.

See the video here

Clary also was shot and drove himself to a hospital. A prosecutor tells the newspaper the troopers involved supported making it public. Clary, a 22-year-old from Effort, Pennsylvania, awaits sentencing. Clary’s lawyer didn’t immediately return a phone message left after hours. After his conviction, the lawyer told reporters they’d thought he had a valid self-defense argument.

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (AP) — A second person has died of injuries suffered in an explosion and fire last month at an Army facility in Pennsylvania. The Letterkenny Army Depot’s commander says the employee died Thursday at the hospital where he has been treated since the accident July 19. The Army did not identify him. A GoFundMe page set up for his family says he suffered burns over about half of his body and that he was treated at Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center in Baltimore.

Five employees were injured in the explosion and fire. One died the same day, two others were treated for smoke inhalation and another employee remains hospitalized. The fire occurred in a vehicle paint shop at the facility, which is located in Chambersburg, about 160 miles (260 kilometers) west of Philadelphia. The cause is under investigation.

MILLERSVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a loaded septic truck somehow overturned and landed wheels-up in the backyard pool of a Pennsylvania home. Conestoga Volunteer Fire Company Chief Larry Frankford says no one was hurt in the Thursday afternoon accident but it’s left behind a very unpleasant smell. He says “you can just use your imagination” about the smell from the combination of diesel fuel, oil and human sewage.

Crews were able remove the sewage before using a rotating wrecker to attempt to extract the truck from the pool. Frankford says the truck driver was attempting to avoid a road closure nearby when he somehow ended up in the water. The incident occurred near Millersville, about 80 miles (129 kilometers) west of Philadelphia.

NEW YORK (AP) — A rising college basketball coaching star accused of throwing a punch that killed a New York City tourist who had apparently mistaken him for an Uber driver has pleaded not guilty to an assault charge. Wake Forest University assistant coach Jamill Jones attacked digital marketing guru Sandor Szabo around 1:15 a.m. last Sunday in Queens, causing him to fall and smash his head on the sidewalk, police said.

Szabo, visiting from Boca Raton, Florida, banged on the window of Jones’ SUV while looking for his ride after his stepsister’s wedding, police said. A person familiar with the investigation told The Associated Press that Szabo may have been drunkenly knocking on car windows before Jones allegedly confronted him. Jones, 35, of Kernersville, North Carolina, turned himself in to police yesterday, accompanied by a lawyer.

MEREDITH, N.H. (AP) — A life-size bronze statue of a red-haired, freckle-faced Archie is now greeting visitors at a New Hampshire town in honor of a local man who drew the comic book character and his group of wholesome teenage friends. Bob Montana illustrated Archie, Betty, Veronica and Jughead from 1942 until his death in 1975 at age 54. He lived for 35 years in Meredith, a town of about 6,000 residents in the heart of the state’s Lakes Region.

The statue of Archie sitting on a park bench was commemorated Thursday in Meredith’s Community Park to coincide with the town’s 250th anniversary. Montana brought the Archie Andrews character to life when he drew the first “Archie” comic strip while renting a cottage on Lake Waukewan in 1942.

BURLINGTON, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina mother says someone broke in to her family’s home and stole a puppy belonging to her terminally ill, 5-year-old daughter. Shala Browning tells the Burlington Times-News she and her family, including daughter Zakaia Gray, went out Saturday for her birthday. She says they returned home that night and noticed Zakaia’s 11-week-old American Bully named Annabella May was missing.

Browning says Annabella May was a companion for Zakaia, who has terminal brain cancer and was given up to six months to live. Browning says the dog usually goes everywhere with the family, but they left her alone for a few hours Saturday to work on her kennel training. Burlington police responded to the break-in and found that nothing besides Annabella May was stolen.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — David Freese hit his 100th career home run, Elias Diaz and Josh Bell went deep on consecutive pitches and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the San Francisco Giants 10-5. Ivan Nova allowed two runs in six innings to continue a stellar stretch on the road for Pittsburgh’s starters. Adam Frazier added three singles and two RBIs, his fourth multi-hit game in the last six.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Malcolm Jenkins went back to raising his fist during the national anthem and Chris Long again put his arm around him as the teammates continue trying to raise awareness for racial equality, social injustices and systematic oppression.

